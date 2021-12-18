Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 13:44

Taoiseach 'very worried' about 'sheer scale' of Omicron variant

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he is “very worried” and “apprehensive” about the “sheer scale” of spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he is “very worried” and “apprehensive” about the “sheer scale” of spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The Taoiseach says he understands hospitality sector staff are devestated by the most recent round of restrictions.

Under the new rules bars and restaurants must close by 8pm each night, but that doesn't include takeaways or delivery services.

Indoor events cannot take place after 8pm and are limited to 50 percent capacity to a maximum of 1,000 people.

Outdoor events are also limited to 50 percent venue capacity to a maximum of 5,000 people.

Wedding receptions are allowed to take place after 8pm but are limited to 100 people.

Mr Martin says despite the difficult news, the Government will support these industries as it has all along.

