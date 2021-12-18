Booster rollout for 40-49 age group brought forward

James Cox

The booster rollout for those aged 40-49 has been brought forward.

The Minister for Health announced last night that the vaccines will be made available for that age group will be available from tomorrow, eight days ahead of the original schedule.

Access to the booster vaccination will be through a mixed model of appointments and walk-in clinics at vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies.

Details including locations and opening times are available on www.hse.ie.

Mr Donnelly said: “I’ve been working with the HSE to significantly increase capacity in recent weeks, and we have witnessed significant increases in the numbers getting boosters, with over 160,000 administered in the past three days. It is welcome to see so many people presenting for a booster vaccination before Christmas.”