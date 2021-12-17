What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

The papers are dominated by the latest advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to Ministers, with the Omicron variant set to have an impact on Christmas celebrations in Ireland.

The Irish Times and The Irish Examiner both say the Government will likely introduce new Covid restrictions ahead of Christmas. The Times lead says the mood among Ministers has "darkened".

The Irish Daily Mail focuses on one part of Nphet's advice to the Government – a curfew of 5pm for hospitality businesses.

The Irish Daily Mail focuses on one part of Nphet's advice to the Government – a curfew of 5pm for hospitality businesses.

The Irish Daily Star says "stricter rules" are on the way after the public health recommendations to Government.

The Irish Daily Star says "stricter rules" are on the way after the public health recommendations to Government.

The Echo leads with the Cork woman found guilty of murdering brother in an inheritance dispute.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with the financial pressures facing Stormont amid the Omicron variant, with Finance Minister Conor Murphy calling for more direct funding from London.

Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morning:https://t.co/3AlGJmrP8Y #Tellitlikeitis pic.twitter.com/0HJioqM7jJ — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) December 17, 2021

In Britain, The Times, The Guardian and The Sun lead with the effect the Omicron outbreak is having on the hospitality industry as customers cancel Christmas bookings.

THE TIMES: ⁦@RishiSunak⁩ in talks on bailout for pubs and restaurants #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/B5rYnh9UQf — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 16, 2021

Guardian front page, Friday 17 December 2021: Sunak forced to return to UK for crisis talks amid Omicron surge pic.twitter.com/E3jtBGXYW4 — The Guardian (@guardian) December 16, 2021

On tomorrow's front page: Brits face choice of parties in pub with mates or spending Christmas day with their families as Omicron cases soar https://t.co/SY2HN8Hy13 pic.twitter.com/3m5kcPBhng — The Sun (@TheSun) December 16, 2021

The Independent and the Daily Mirror carry the latest in the “Tory Christmas scandal”, saying police will interview more alleged witnesses.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Johnson ‘joined No10 party’ in first lockdown #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GheiJjqxZj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 16, 2021

The Daily Mail reports that Tory MPs are lining up to “take aim” at England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty over his warning to rein in Christmas partying as the Omicron outbreak worsens.

The i also leads with the UK shutdown in an effort to stop the spread of Omicron in the week before Christmas.

Friday's front page: UK shuts down in bid to save Christmas #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/V3gWlAAi35 — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 16, 2021

The Telegraph runs with a call from the Archbishop of Canterbury, urging political leaders to “put their hands up” and acknowledge wrongdoing as he expresses his disappointment over the Tory party scandal.

TELEGRAPH: Archbishop appeals for honesty in public life #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cDGu8BN77s — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Metro and the Daily Express report that Britain's Queen Elizabeth has cancelled her Christmas celebrations, with the latter saying she is setting an “example”.

Front page: Queen sets 'example' by calling off Christmas party#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FA8F69nAOP — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 16, 2021

Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads with the Bank of England raising interest rates for the first time in three years.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 17 December https://t.co/08ASbGYPrK pic.twitter.com/vHbxUobDxS — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 16, 2021

And the Daily Star leads with the Tory Christmas scandal and the police’s plans to interview witnesses, adding that even “Mary, Jesus and the wee donkey” were invited to lockdown parties.