New cyberattack confirmed on the Coombe Women’s Hospital

Sarah Mooney

The Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital in Dublin has confirmed it was the victim of a cyberattack overnight.

Services at the hospital are continuing as normal on Thursday, a statement said, with an investigation into the attack under way.

“We wish to reassure all of those accessing our services that these services are continuing as normal,” the hospital said in a statement.

“We have locked down all our IT systems on a precautionary basis and are working closely with the HSE to resolve this matter.”

It follows a major cyberattack on the HSE earlier this year, which caused the shut-down of many systems and major disruption across the health service.