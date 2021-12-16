Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 11:18

Urgent appeal for dog blood donors as stocks run low

Just like humans, dogs also have different blood types
Urgent appeal for dog blood donors as stocks run low

An urgent appeal for dog blood donors has been made by UCD's Vet Hospital after it exhausted existing stocks in recent weeks.

Accidents and surgery are some of the common reasons why dogs need blood transfusions.

Just like humans, dogs also have different blood types and giving a matched blood transfusion minimises the risk of an adverse reaction.

In order to be a blood donor, dogs must be over 25 kilograms, aged between one and eight years old, and have a good temperament.

They must be fully vaccinated, wormed, healthy, and not receiving any medication.

They must also have not travelled outside Ireland or the UK, and have never received a transfusion before.

Those who think their dog could be a donor are asked to contact the UCD Vet Hospital blood donor clinic at vetblooddonorclinic@ucd.ie for more information.

More in this section

Poison helpline sees surge in queries related to hand sanitiser Poison helpline sees surge in queries related to hand sanitiser
Over 40s to be able to book booster appointments from next week Over 40s to be able to book booster appointments from next week
Taxing fuel is the most effective way to target airline emissions, say ERSI Taxing fuel is the most effective way to target airline emissions, say ERSI
Further 4,235 new cases of Covid as 42 people infected with Omicron variant

Further 4,235 new cases of Covid as 42 people infected with Omicron variant

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more