Urgent appeal for dog blood donors as stocks run low

An urgent appeal for dog blood donors has been made by UCD's Vet Hospital after it exhausted existing stocks in recent weeks.

Accidents and surgery are some of the common reasons why dogs need blood transfusions.

Just like humans, dogs also have different blood types and giving a matched blood transfusion minimises the risk of an adverse reaction.

In order to be a blood donor, dogs must be over 25 kilograms, aged between one and eight years old, and have a good temperament.

They must be fully vaccinated, wormed, healthy, and not receiving any medication.

They must also have not travelled outside Ireland or the UK, and have never received a transfusion before.

Those who think their dog could be a donor are asked to contact the UCD Vet Hospital blood donor clinic at vetblooddonorclinic@ucd.ie for more information.