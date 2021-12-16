Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 07:30

Toll charges to increase on most motorways, bridges and tunnels next year

The cost of tolls for private cars will increase for the first time in nine years in January
Toll charges to increase on most motorways, bridges and tunnels next year

Toll charges are set to rise next year on eight of the State’s 11 toll-motorways, bridges and tunnels.

The cost of tolls for private cars will increase for the first time in nine years in January, according to The Irish Times. There will also be increases across most other vehicle categories in 2022.

Under the increases, tolls for private cars will rise by 10 cent across most public private partnership tolls, with the exception of the M3 in Co Meath.

There will also be no increase in charges for the Dublin Tunnel or for cars which have electronic tags on the M50, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said.

TII said the last time there was an increase in tolls for cars was in 2013. It pointed out the increase in inflation over the nine-year period from August 2012 to August 2021 was 4.3 per cent, of which 2.9 per cent related to inflation between August 2020 and August 2021.

TII summarised the 2022 increases as follows:

  • Tolls will increase by 10 cent on seven of the eight PPP concession schemes – from €2.90 to €3 (M4) and from €1.90 to €2 (M1, N6, M7/M8, N8, N25 Waterford and the Limerick Tunnel)
  • Tolls will not increase for cars on the M3 in 2022
  • Tolls have not changed on the Dublin Tunnel since 2010 and will remain at €10 (peak hours) and €3 (all other times)
  • Tolls on the M50 will not increase for users of toll tags, but will increase by 10 cent for video account registered vehicles (from €2.60 to €2.70) and vehicles without toll tags or video accounts (from €3.10 to €3.20)

TII said the 2022 maximum tolls are calculated for each road by vehicle category, in accordance with the individual toll road bye-laws.

The base tolls are inflated by a Consumer Price Indexation factor and the applicable Vat rate is then added and the toll rounded to the nearest 10 cent in the case of PPP concessions and the M50, and to 50 cent in the case of Dublin Tunnel.

Actual tolls charged cannot be higher than the maximum calculated tolls. VAT is not applicable on the M50 or Dublin Tunnel tolls as they are State owned.

More in this section

Over 40s to be able to book booster appointments from next week Over 40s to be able to book booster appointments from next week
Taxing fuel is the most effective way to target airline emissions, say ERSI Taxing fuel is the most effective way to target airline emissions, say ERSI
More than half of spiking incidents in 2021 involved needles, figures show More than half of spiking incidents in 2021 involved needles, figures show
Further 4,235 new cases of Covid as 42 people infected with Omicron variant

Further 4,235 new cases of Covid as 42 people infected with Omicron variant

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more