Hazel Chu to step down from Green Party leadership team

Sarah Slater

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu has announced she is stepping down from the Green Party leadership team.

The Green Party councillor said she was "delighted to hand over the reins to another female chair" after almost five years.

In a tweet, Cllr Chu said: “After almost five years of being part of the leadership team in the Green Party, one [year] on the Executive, 1.5 [years] as National Co-ordinator, [and] two [years] as Cathaoirleach I will be stepping down.

“[I am] delighted to hand over the reins to another female chair. I oversaw the party strategy and electoral strategy and was privileged in my terms to help us go from minimal reps to returning 48 Cllrs, 12 TDs, four senators [and] two MEPs.”

Cllr Chu said her roles "had been full of incredible highs and difficult challenges, [and] through it all it was an honour to represent the members' voices and ensure they were always heard."

"I [would] like to thank the party leaders, our Executive, our staff for their support. Most of all I would like to thank our members, many putting in many hours of volunteering that got us to where we are. I wish our new Cathaoirleach and new Executive the very best of luck.”

Reacting to the news of Cllr Chu stepping down from her leadership role, Green Party Cllr Lourda Scott said: "Thank you for all of your time, work and positive energy".