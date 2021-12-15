Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 11:59

UK to delay post-Brexit checks on goods from Ireland

Brexit minister Lord Frost said the existing arrangements would continue on a temporary basis.
UK to delay post-Brexit checks on goods from Ireland

By Gavin Cordon, PA Whitehall Editor

The UK government is to delay new controls on goods moving from the island of Ireland to Great Britain while negotiations with Brussels on the Northern Ireland Protocol continue.

The checks on incoming goods from the European Union – covering mainly food and agricultural products – are due to come into force on January 1st, bringing post-Brexit customs arrangements with the bloc in line with those with the rest of world.

However, UK Brexit minister Lord Frost said the existing arrangements would continue on a temporary basis for goods crossing the Irish Sea for as long as the discussions on the protocol are ongoing.

 

“The government believes that this pragmatic act of good will, can help to maintain space for continued negotiations on the protocol,” Mr Frost said in a written ministerial statement.

“It also ensures that traders in both Ireland and Northern Ireland are not faced with further uncertainty while the protocol arrangements themselves are still under discussion.”

The government is seeking major changes to the protocol – which covers the movement of goods from Great Britain to North Ireland – arguing the checks required are damaging business and fuelling community tensions.

More in this section

Water supplies serving over one million people need significant improvement, report finds Water supplies serving over one million people need significant improvement, report finds
Renewed appeal for witnesses after fatal road collision in Kilkenny Renewed appeal for witnesses after fatal road collision in Kilkenny
BBC journalist comes face-to-face with Dublin teen troll in court BBC journalist comes face-to-face with Dublin teen troll in court
Recommendation of more restrictions for socialising and travel expected - Varadkar

Recommendation of more restrictions for socialising and travel expected - Varadkar

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more