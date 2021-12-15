Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 11:33

Renewed appeal for witnesses after fatal road collision in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Thomastown are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward
Gardaí have renewed an appeal for witnesses following a fatal road collision in Kilkenny earlier this month.

The incident involving two cars took place at around 6.30pm on December 1st, on the N25 at Gaulstown in Glenmore.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three women, two aged in their 20s and one in her late teens, were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí in Thomastown are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the N25 in Glenmore on Wednesday, December 1st between 6.15pm and 6.40pm and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

