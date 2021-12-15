Business owners urged to make contingency plans to avoid Covid closures

Vivienne Clarke

Infectious diseases expert Professor Sam McConkey has encouraged businesses to make contingency plans in case the Omicron variant infects staff.

While the new variant appeared not to cause serious illness, he told Newstalk Breakfast that it remained clinically unknown how serious the symptoms could be.

Prof McConkey said he was not in favour of closing down businesses, so was instead encouraging businesses to plan ahead and to have ‘stand-ins’ ready for important roles.

The booster vaccination campaign should also be ramped up, he said, with the large vaccination centres operating 12 hours a day. He added the centres should operate seven days a week, with two shifts of staff.

Prof McConkey also called on the HSE to rebuild the vaccination capacity so “most of the population” could be given the booster within the next 20 days.

The UK was using this strategy, which was the correct one, he said.

In the meantime, people should continue to wear masks, work from home where possible and reduce social contacts, he added. If people were going to meet other households over Christmas they should consider having drinks outdoors, he urged.

Prof McConkey warned that if one person in a household was infected then it was likely that everyone in the household would also contract the virus: “You can’t stop households being households,” he explained.

Making decisions at a time of uncertainty was very difficult for the Government and the HSE, he acknowledged, adding this time of the year was a particular challenge.