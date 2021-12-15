What's in the papers: Wednesday's front pages

Press Association

The Government's plans to overhaul the roll-out of the Covid-19 booster programme and efforts to dampen the impact of the Omicron variant dominate Wednesday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with the redeployment of healthcare and public service staff to assist in the rollout of the additional dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Irish Examiner covers the Department of Education's reiteration that schools will not close early before Christmas despite concern over the spread of Covid among younger cohorts. The paper also reports on the Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030 which aims to cut road traffic deaths and serious injuries by 50 per cent over the next 10 years.

The Echo front page has details of plans unveiled on Tuesday to reduce the train travel time between Cork and Dublin to two hours as part of a €90 million investment in rail infrastructure.

The Irish Sun's front page shows a picture of Daniel Kinahan alongside boxer Lee McGregor in Dubai.

Veering away from Covid, The Irish Sun's front page shows a picture of Daniel Kinahan alongside boxer Lee McGregor in Dubai.

The Irish Daily Star

Lotto chiefs look at creating a 'must be won' jackpot to avoid another drought.

The Irish Daily Star and the Irish Daily Mail both look ahead to the National Lottery's appearance in front of an Oireachtas committee later today on the matter of the yet unwon €19 million jackpot, prompting plans for a must-win draw.

In the UK, the Tory revolt over Covid restrictions and the murder of 16-month-old Star Hobson are covered in the nationals.

The Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph report on the 99 Conservative MPs who rebelled against British prime minister Boris Johnson’s Covid restrictions.

The Daily Express reports on the 99 Conservative MPs who rebelled against British prime minister Boris Johnson's Covid restrictions.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Tory Covid rebels deal hammer blow to Johnson's authority'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/TA1cFNAYhY — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 14, 2021

The Guardian says the rebellion will force Mr Johnson to depend on Labour support.

Guardian front page, 15 December 2021: Johnson suffers huge Tory rebellion over Covid passes

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports murdered toddler Star was “failed five times by social workers” prior to her death.

Metro and the Daily Mirror also lead with the story, with the latter reporting the toddler’s mother “let lover brutally batter” the youngster to death.

Tomorrow's front page: Monstrous - Mum let lover brutally batter 16-month-old Star to death

The Daily Star takes a swipe at the UK's deputy prime minister Dominic Raab over the number of patients currently being treated in hospital with Omicron.

Meanwhile, The Sun carries Britain's Queen Elizabeth's plans to host Christmas despite the threat of the variant.

On tomorrow's front page: Queen WILL host Christmas party and Charles visits vaccination centre in boost for #JabsArmy

Finally, the Financial Times leads with the United Arab Emirates suspending talks with the US over its deal to buy fighter jets as relations between the two countries deteriorate.