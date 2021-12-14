Walk-in Covid vaccination centre for healthcare workers to open in Cork city

A walk-in vaccination centre for boosters for healthcare workers will open in Cork City Hall on Wednesday, December 15th and Thursday, December 16th.

The centre will be open between 9am and 4pm with no appointment necessary.

On Friday, December 17th, a Pfizer walk-in clinic for Dose 1 and Dose 2 and the booster vaccine for healthcare workers under 30-year-olds will take place from 9am to 4pm. No appointment is necessary.

On Saturday, December 18th, and Sunday, December 19th, there will be a Moderna walk-in vaccination clinic for booster vaccinations for 50–69-year-olds and healthcare workers over 30 only from 8am to 8pm.

The Covid-19 vaccination administered for doses 1 and 2 will be the Pfizer vaccine, 12- to-15-year-olds will need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian as consent will be required.