Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 17:30

CAB seize cocaine, airsoft rifles and over €9,000 in cash during Wicklow searches

Searches at 16 premises were carried out on Tuesday morning.
CAB seize cocaine, airsoft rifles and over €9,000 in cash during Wicklow searches

Muireann Duffy

A search of 16 premises in Co Wicklow carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has resulted in the seizure of almost €10,000 worth of cocaine, €900 worth of cannabis herb and €9,100 in cash.

The searches took place on Tuesday morning with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Uni, the Garda Dog Unit and the Customs Revenue Dog Unit.

Eight residential properties were included in the search, in addition to two business and six professional premises.

Two airsoft rifles, Lidocaine and steroids with a combined €150, documents relating to financial accounts and property ownership, mobile phones and electronic storage devices were also seized.

One man (30) was arrested for offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/1984 and was taken to Wicklow Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

More in this section

Three men arrested following series of cross-border hit-and-run collisions Three men arrested following series of cross-border hit-and-run collisions
Mother caught with portable safe filled with cocaine Mother caught with portable safe filled with cocaine
Pat Kenny confronted by unvaccinated healthcare worker in park Pat Kenny confronted by unvaccinated healthcare worker in park
Quinn insurance case against auditors PwC held up by legal costs issue

Quinn insurance case against auditors PwC held up by legal costs issue

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more