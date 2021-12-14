Man jailed for violent and unprovoked attack in Dublin pub

Isabel Hayes

A man who was jailed for firing a submachine gun into a house with children inside has been given an 18-month sentence for the unprovoked attack of a fellow pub-goer.

Laurence Grocott (38) is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence for drug offences and for firing a machine gun into the front window of a family home with two little girls inside. He was jailed for the March 2019 attack in November last year.

In relation to the assault case, he pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to one count of assault causing harm to a man at Capel's Bar in Dublin city centre on October 12th, 2018.

CCTV footage played in court showed Grocott, of Cushlawn Park, Tallaght, Dublin, approaching the victim and his friend before punching the man several times to the head and face.

'Violent and unprovoked'

The victim has a one-inch scar on his jaw as a result of the attack, described by Judge Melanie Greally as “violent and unprovoked”.

Sentencing him to 18 months in prison on Tuesday, Judge Greally said she would impose the sentence to run concurrent with Grocott's current prison term, meaning he will not spend longer in prison.

She noted he is making progress in custody and is now clean from all drugs.

The victim and his friend were drinking in the early bar on the morning in question when Grocott and his friends asked them if they wanted to buy drugs, Elva Duffy BL, prosecuting, told the court.

Attack

The pair declined and moved to another seat before Grocott approached them and, without warning, started punching the victim.

In the footage played in court, the victim could be seen holding up his hands in self-defence and repeatedly trying to get away from Grocott, who followed him out the door and punched him again in the street.

The victim was taken by ambulance to hospital and Grocott was identified by gardaí from the CCTV footage, the court heard.

Sarah-Jane O'Callaghan BL, defending, said Grocott was high on cocaine and had been drinking alcohol before the attack. She said he had a difficult childhood, with his father dying in front of him when he was 12 years old.

Although only 38, she said Grocott is a grandfather to several children. He has worked several jobs over the years including as a builder, car valet, carpet cleaner and in a bouncing castle rental business.

Judge Greally noted the victim was “as inoffensive as they come” when Grocott attacked him.