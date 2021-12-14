Cork maternity hospital apologises to mother as she settles action against HSE

Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) has apologised in court to a woman after a part of her small intestine was allegedly damaged during the delivery of her second child by caesarean section.

The hospital said it regrets and apologises for “the suffering which Zoe Lane-Forrest has undergone as a result of the medical procedure which she underwent in the hospital on April 6th, 2018.”

The woman’s counsel Dr John O’Mahony SC, with Patrick Keane SC and Doireann O’Mahony BL, told the court it was a very sad case, adding Ms Lane-Forrest was only able to leave hospital seven days after the delivery of her baby daughter.

Counsel said a letter, including the apology read in court, is to be sent to Ms Lane-Forrest by the HSE, as she settled her High Court action against the health executive. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

In her proceedings, the 39-year-old mother claimed the arrival of her baby daughter, which she said should have been a joyous occasion, was an extremely traumatic time.

She further claimed she is haunted by the memories of the chaos which unfolded at the time and said she had a general anaesthetic and spent three days in the hospital's high-dependency unit after the birth, losing the chance to bond with her newborn baby.

Caesarean

Zoe Lane-Forrest (39), Youghal, Co Cork had sued the HSE over the care she received at CUMH at the time of the birth of her second child.

Ms Lane Forrest’s second baby was delivered by caesarean section on April 6th, 2018. In the procedure, it is claimed, the lower part of her small intestine was transected and allegedly damaged.

It was further alleged a competent performance of the caesarean section could not have resulted in the division of the woman’s small intestine.

There was, it was claimed, an alleged failure to exercise reasonable and ordinary care and skill in and about the examination, investigation, assessment, diagnosis, monitoring, management, care, advice and treatment of Ms Lane-Forrest, the court heard.

It was also claimed there was an alleged failure to take a cautious initial surgical approach and Ms Lane Forrest had been allegedly caused avoidable pain and suffering.

These claims were denied.

Noting the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey conveyed his very best wishes to Ms Lane-Forrest and her family.