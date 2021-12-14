Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 13:45

Pat Kenny confronted by unvaccinated healthcare worker in park

Pat Kenny has been praised for his calm reaction after he was confronted by an unvaccinated healthcare worker while walking in a park
James Cox

Pat Kenny has been praised for his calm reaction after he was confronted by an unvaccinated healthcare worker while walking in a park.

The man, who identified himself as an unvaccinated healthcare worker, accused the Newstalk presenter of saying he should lose his job.

Mr Kenny explained that what he actually said was unvaccinated healthcare workers should be redeployed to non-patient facing roles.

In the video, which the man posted on TikTok, he said: "You called me crazy on the national radio. I work for the health service and I haven't been vaccinated."

"Why not?" the presenter replied.

When the man said it was his choice, Kenny said: "That is your prerogative. I am saying you shouldn't be near patients."

The man replied: "Why shouldn't I be. It is being spread all the time by vaccinated people. I have a five-year-old daughter you are calling crazy. Sorry, you called her a snowflake."

Kenny replied: "The parents of those kids who say they can't wear a mask when kids in every country in the world are wearing masks. Little kids in Bermuda where my sister-in-law is at the age of two are running around the place [with masks on]... there is not a bother on them."

The two-minute exchange quickly went viral.

