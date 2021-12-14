Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 12:40

Three men arrested following series of cross-border hit-and-run collisions

Gardaí received a report of the incident shortly after 3.30am on Tuesday.
Three men arrested following series of cross-border hit-and-run collisions

Muireann Duffy

Police in the North have arrested three men following a cross-border incident in the early hours of Tuesday.

Gardaí received a report shortly after 3.30am that a tractor had been stolen in Co Monaghan. A statement from the PSNI explained: "It's believed the tractor was involved in several hit-and-run collisions, before ending up in Armagh."

PSNI officers later arrested the three men - aged 16, 18 and 19 - on the Tivnacree Road, Co Armagh.

The PSNI said the three were "arrested on suspicion of offences including driving while unfit through drink and drugs, and dangerous driving".

The statement added: "All three remain in custody at this time."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the PSNI or Gardaí.

More in this section

Poultry flock owners ‘must act now’ to stop spread of largest ever avian flu outbreak Poultry flock owners ‘must act now’ to stop spread of largest ever avian flu outbreak
Eoin Ó Broin calls for Gerry Adams to apologise for Christmas sketch Eoin Ó Broin calls for Gerry Adams to apologise for Christmas sketch
Boosters to be given after three months, Donnelly confirms Boosters to be given after three months, Donnelly confirms
An immunologist answers parents' Covid vaccine concerns

An immunologist answers parents' Covid vaccine concerns

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more