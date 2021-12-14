Three men arrested following series of cross-border hit-and-run collisions

Muireann Duffy
Police in the North have arrested three men following a cross-border incident in the early hours of Tuesday.
Gardaí received a report shortly after 3.30am that a tractor had been stolen in Co Monaghan. A statement from the PSNI explained: "It's believed the tractor was involved in several hit-and-run collisions, before ending up in Armagh."
PSNI officers later arrested the three men - aged 16, 18 and 19 - on the Tivnacree Road, Co Armagh.
Officers have arrested three men in Armagh, following a cross-border incident: pic.twitter.com/5XIqUyWAx6
— Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) December 14, 2021
The PSNI said the three were "arrested on suspicion of offences including driving while unfit through drink and drugs, and dangerous driving".
The statement added: "All three remain in custody at this time."
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the PSNI or Gardaí.