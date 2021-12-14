Ireland expected to generate 95,000 tonnes of packaging waste this Christmas

With increasing concerns over climate change and the environment, 75 per cent of shoppers said they plan to be eco-conscious this Christmas.

However, Ireland is still expected to generate 95,000 tonnes of packaging waste this festive season, according to new figures released by Repak.

In a bid to be more climate conscious, 43 per cent of shoppers said they are planning to purchase eco-friendly presents.

Furthermore, 25 per cent said they will buy between 10-15 gifts this Christmas while 49 per cent plan to spend €300 or less.

CEO of Repak, Séamus Clancy commented: "This Christmas, we are asking the Irish public to be more mindful of protecting the environment and dispose of their packaging waste in a responsible manner.

"With 95,000 tonnes of packaging waste expected to be generated in Ireland over the festive period, it’s important that we all try to recycle more and better," he added.

"Since the start of September, all plastics can go into the recycling bin and by joining our Repak Team Green initiative, consumers can get great tips and advice on how to dispose of waste items correctly this Christmas."

According to Repak, Ireland is exceeding the EU plastic recycling target of 22.5 per cent. However, achieving plastic recycling targets of 50 per cent by 2025 and 55 per cent by 2030 under the Circular Economy and EU Legislation will require "a concerted effort from everyone in Ireland".

"Between the start of 2019 and the end of 2020, recycled plastic packaging tonnes increased by 9 per cent, so we are doing well but have to keep up the good work," Mr Clancy concluded.