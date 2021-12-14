Admissions programme will give 500 Afghans temporary residence in Ireland

James Cox

A new admissions programme for Afghan citizens living in Ireland will open on Thursday, the Justice Minister has confirmed.

Under the scheme, four close family members who are still in Afghanistan or who recently fled the country will be able to apply for temporary residency here.

Up to 500 places will be available under the programme, and priority will be given to the likes of older people, children and people with disabilities.

Helen McEntee will announce today that a total of 1,200 Afghan nationals will be able to live in Ireland with a "very high level of support".

In 2021, 110 Afghan nationals were granted a statutory Family Reunification permission. Since August, a further 102 Join Family visas have been issued to Afghan citizens.

The admissions programmes are part of the Government's efforts in response to the crisis in Afghanistan.

Minister McEntee said: “Combined with the 500 available places on the programme that we are announcing today, this represents a very high level of support for the 1,200 strong Afghan community currently living in Ireland."

The Department of Justice has confirmed the Afghan Admissions Programme will begin accepting applications from Thursday.

The closing date for applications will be February 10th, 2022.

Afghan nationals living here legally before September 1st, 2021 can nominate up to four close family members who are either still in Afghanistan.

They can also nominate family members currently in five neighbouring countries. The countries are: Iran, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.