Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 21:59

IRFU criticises players' letter to Government alleging 'untrustworthy' leadership

The Government is seeking a meeting with the IRFU following correspondence from 62 current and former players
Digital Desk Staff

The Government is seeking a meeting with the IRFU following correspondence from 62 current and former players.

In the letter, the union was accused of “untrustworthy leadership”.

They say they have no faith that the reviews that have been commissioned into the women’s game will change things for the good.

High profile and legendary figures in women's rugby such as Fiona Coughlan, Lynne Cantwell and recently retired captain Ciara Griffin are signatures alongside current internationals such as Eimear Considine, Sene Naoupu, Linda Djougang and Cliodhna Moloney.

They describe themselves as “a deeply discouraged group of current and former Irish women’s rugby players” who have “sadly lost all trust and confidence in the IRFU and its leadership after historic failings.

“Ultimately recent events simply reflect multiple cycles of substandard commitment from the union, inequitable and untrustworthy leadership, a lack of transparency in the governance and operation of the women’s game…and an overall total lack of ambition about what it could achieve.”

In response, the IRFU criticised the letter’s tenor and timing.

The letter appealed for Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers to break “multiple cycles of substandard commitment from the IRFU".

The Ministers have requested Sport Ireland reach out to the players, while also confirming they are happy to meet with them directly.

