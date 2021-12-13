Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 21:13

Covid: 4,688 new cases, eight new Omicron cases detected

As of 8am today, 518 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 108 are in intensive care units
Covid: 4,688 new cases, eight new Omicron cases detected

James Cox

A further 4,688 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State today, including eight new cases of the Omicron variant.

As of 8am today, 518 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 108 are in intensive care units.

The Department of Health also confirmed eight new cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed, bringing to 18 the total number of cases that have been identified following whole genome sequencing.

The gap between completion of a primary schedule of Covid-19 vaccination and a booster dose will be reduced to three months from six months, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said.

The news comes as the Government looks to speed up the booster programme amid concerns over the Omicron variant.

The recommendations were made by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) to chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, who has endorsed these recommendations.

A fourth dose of an mRNA vaccine, no sooner than three months after a third vaccine, has also been recommended for those who are immunocompromised and for whom a third dose had been previously recommended as part of an extended vaccine schedule.

Booster vaccines will continue to be offered in the priority order previously recommended.

Niac have also recommended that those individuals who have received one dose of a two-dose primary vaccine schedule and who subsequently have a confirmed Covid infection should complete their primary vaccination course four weeks after diagnosis or onset of symptoms.

More in this section

Limerick man wanted in UK for allegedly murdering a scooter rider consents to extradition Limerick man wanted in UK for allegedly murdering a scooter rider consents to extradition
Government cannot rule out further restrictions in response to Omicron, says Ryan Government cannot rule out further restrictions in response to Omicron, says Ryan
Anonymity of Lunney kidnapper extended for one week Anonymity of Lunney kidnapper extended for one week
Government to publish updated booster rollout plan this week, says Simon Harris

Government to publish updated booster rollout plan this week, says Simon Harris

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more