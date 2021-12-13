Met Éireann issues fog warning for Ireland

Tomas Doherty

Met Éireann has issued a nationwide fog warning.

The forecaster said there will reduced visibility in some areas overnight leading to difficult travel conditions.

The status yellow alert takes effect at 7pm on Monday and runs until 9am on Tuesday.

Fog developing near Carnaross, Co. Meath as the sun sets.

📸 Hugh Daly



Take care with fog developing in some areas with reduced visibility leading to difficult travel conditions ⚠️🌫️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/ljk6fJqXWh — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 13, 2021

It is set to be cold and largely dry overnight. A touch of frost is possible as temperatures dip back to between minus 1 and plus 4 degrees Celsius.

Met Éireann said the mist and fog will lift from most areas on Tuesday morning to leave it mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

In some western and northern counties it will be cloudy with some patches of light rain or drizzle at times. Maximum temperatures on Tuesday will reach 7 to 11 degrees.