Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 17:34

Met Éireann issues fog warning for Ireland

The forecaster said there will reduced visibility in some areas overnight leading to difficult travel conditions
Met Éireann issues fog warning for Ireland

Tomas Doherty

Met Éireann has issued a nationwide fog warning.

The forecaster said there will reduced visibility in some areas overnight leading to difficult travel conditions.

The status yellow alert takes effect at 7pm on Monday and runs until 9am on Tuesday.

It is set to be cold and largely dry overnight. A touch of frost is possible as temperatures dip back to between minus 1 and plus 4 degrees Celsius.

Met Éireann said the mist and fog will lift from most areas on Tuesday morning to leave it mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

In some western and northern counties it will be cloudy with some patches of light rain or drizzle at times. Maximum temperatures on Tuesday will reach 7 to 11 degrees.

More in this section

Northern Ireland’s Covid cert scheme set to become legally enforceable Northern Ireland’s Covid cert scheme set to become legally enforceable
Government to publish updated booster rollout plan this week, says Simon Harris Government to publish updated booster rollout plan this week, says Simon Harris
Man detained over 1991 murder of Sinn Féin councillor released Man detained over 1991 murder of Sinn Féin councillor released
Prof Luke O'Neill tests positive for Covid and calls for vulnerable to get booster jabs

Prof Luke O'Neill tests positive for Covid and calls for vulnerable to get booster jabs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more