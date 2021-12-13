Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 16:16

Vicky Phelan and Charlie Bird share laughs and tears as they meet in person

Bird was recently diagnosed with motor neurone disease
Vicky Phelan and Charlie Bird share laughs and tears as they meet in person

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan has met former RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird and his wife, Claire, in Limerick.

The meeting came following Bird's emotional appearance on Friday's edition of The Late Late Show, which prompted Phelan to reach out.

Bird was recently diagnosed with motor neurone disease and spoke about the impact of the illness on his life.

“Every day is the same for me, I make no bones about this — I cry every day because of what happened to me," he told presenter Ryan Tubridy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KP0e_QpjDTc

“It’s not just my voice, every time I sit down to eat I’m struggling. Thankfully I can still walk, but other people with motor neurone can’t walk, I still can.

"When I wake up in the morning and I’m lying in my bed, I think for one moment maybe this is all a dream. Then when I talk to Claire, or Tiger the dog, I realise I’m living this nightmare."

Phelan has recently stopped treatment for cancer. She messaged Bird on Twitter following his interview, commending his honesty in the face of such a harrowing disease.

"You were so vulnerable sharing so openly the terror of living with a disease that you know is going to take everything from you – your voice, your swallow, your mobility ... yet your love of life, family and friends shone through. I have no doubt that you brought comfort to so many.

"I really hope that you get comfort from all the love and support that is being sent your way from all over Ireland."

Recently, the duo had shared an exchange on Twitter about meeting up, and Phelan told him that she would be thrilled to chat: "We have a lot in common...unfortunately!"

The pair met for tea and scones in Limerick on Monday. Phelan then announced that she will be joining an expedition to climb Croagh Patrick.

"The conversation flowed. We laughed. We cried. We hugged (apologies in advance to the Covid brigade!) We made plans to meet again. I have also been roped in to climb Croagh Patrick with Charlie and Claire and the whole of Ireland, it appears."

More in this section

Government to publish updated booster rollout plan this week, says Simon Harris Government to publish updated booster rollout plan this week, says Simon Harris
Northern Ireland’s Covid cert scheme set to become legally enforceable Northern Ireland’s Covid cert scheme set to become legally enforceable
Man detained over 1991 murder of Sinn Féin councillor released Man detained over 1991 murder of Sinn Féin councillor released
Prof Luke O'Neill tests positive for Covid and calls for vulnerable to get booster jabs

Prof Luke O'Neill tests positive for Covid and calls for vulnerable to get booster jabs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more