Tech salaries jump by almost 20% in past year

Muireann Duffy

Salaries in the technology and finance sector in Ireland have increased by up to 20 per cent in the past year according to the Hays Salary Guide.

Tech, accounting, finance, construction and property jobs saw the largest increases in salaries over the last 12 months. The tech industry accounted for ten of the top 20 jobs based on salary increases, while accounting and finance roles represented a further five top 20 roles.

The average salary for DevOps managers increased by 18.8 per cent to €95,000, while full stack developers saw a 16.9 per cent jump to €76,000.

A 16.7 per cent increase was noted among helpdesk analysts (up to €35,000), while site reliability engineer and DevOps engineer salaries both increased by 15.4 per cent in the year to €75,000.

Payroll supervisors saw the largest annual increase of 20.5 per cent to €58,750.

Demand in the construction sector, despite major disruptions caused by restrictions on the industry earlier in the pandemic, caused salaries of health and safety officers (up 10.6 per cent), architects (up 10.2 per cent) and technologists (up 8.4 per cent) to rise.

Commenting on the annual figures, Maureen Lynch, director of Hays Ireland said the competition for talent has been a consistent theme over the past year, which they expect to continue into 2022.

"It has been well documented that we are operating in a candidate driven market and this is reflected in rising salaries across the board."

"From an employer perspective, it is important that we look to identify meaningful solutions to meeting the current demand for talent.

"The ability of employers to recruit and retain talent is integral to delivering upon their wider business objectives and at a more macro level, driving the fundamentals of a prosperous Irish economy into 2022 and beyond," she added.