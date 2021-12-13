Support grows among voters for climate change action, poll shows

Digital Desk Staff

There is strong support for action on climate change, with more than half of all voters agreeing that it should be the Government’s top priority, the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll has found.

A majority of respondents to the poll also say they are willing to make changes in their own lives even if it involves costs and inconvenience to them. They also say that reducing their carbon footprint is a priority.

The findings of the poll contrast with October’s poll, which found strong opposition to some specific climate measures. It shows the public is in favour of the principle of taking action on climate change – offering encouragement to the Government that it can devise actions that will enjoy public support.

A quarter of all voters (25 per cent) strongly agree that they want “tackling climate change” to be the top priority of the Government, while a further 39 per cent say they agree with the statement – a combined 64 per cent“agree” and “strongly agree”.

Voters also say they want the costs of climate action to be 'mostly borne by business and government'.

Carbon footprint

A similar proportion of voters (68 per cent) agree with the statement “I am happy to make changes to tackle climate change even if it involves cost and inconvenience to me”, with 20 per cent of these saying they agree strongly with the statement.

Asked if they agreed or disagreed with the statement “Reducing my carbon footprint is a priority for me” 67 per cent agreed, including 21 per cent agreeing strongly.

However, voters also say they want the costs of climate action to be “mostly borne by business and government”, with 28 per cent agreeing strongly and a further 45 per cent agreeing.

46 per cent of people agree “it is better if the Government mandates the changes that are needed”, while 45 per cent say “It is better if people take responsibility for changing their own behaviour”.

The high level of commitment to the principle of climate action – by the Government and in people’s own lives – contrasts with the findings of the previous Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll when respondents were asked their attitudes to a series of practical measures.