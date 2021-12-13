Major disruptions expected as hauliers stage another protest in Dublin

Digital Desk Staff

Dublin motorists are bracing themselves for a traffic standstill this morning, as a haulage body is again set to protest against rising fuel prices, despite pleas from businesses in the capital to call it off.

As the Irish Examiner reports, The Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices was set to be joined by some farmers in the day-long demonstration, as business leaders slammed the timing of the protest as counter-productive and incendiary.

The Association instructed protesting vehicles to meet at various points around the country before descending on Dublin in the morning, with farmers joining them in the afternoon.

The body caused mass disruption to traffic in November during a similar demonstration, leading the main haulage association in Ireland to distance itself from the group.

The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) said it is not affiliated with the demonstrating group, and will not be a part of the protest, but has argued that action is needed to tackle spiralling fuel costs.

Fuel costs

Business leaders in Dublin hit out at the protesters, saying it "beggars belief" that they would do so at such a critical time of the year for retailers who are already under pressure.

Retail Excellence, the largest representative body for the retail industry in Ireland, said it would represent a “body-blow” to retailers in Dublin city at a crucial time of the year for sales.

Managing director of Retail Excellence, Duncan Graham, said: “There is no doubt that every industry is under fire from various quarters at present, and we have some sympathy for the plight of the hauliers, but now that sympathy is rapidly running out.

"At this time of the year, retailers take in approximately €200m every day, and it beggars belief that one group would act in this irresponsible way to restrict access to the capital city, and in doing so, imperil livelihoods at a time when every trading day counts.”

Mr Graham said that Dublin had been particularly badly affected by Covid restrictions, and that this protest comes at the worst possible time.

“Footfall in Dublin City centre is down by 30 per cent on 2019 levels, as people continue to steer clear of the capital and instead shop online or in suburban shopping centres," he said.