Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 14:43

Sinn Féin keeps strong lead over rivals in latest polls

The latest Behaviour and Attitudes survey for the Sunday Times shows support for the party is at 34 per cent.
A new poll has revealed Sinn Féin is maintaining a strong lead over rival political parties.

The latest Behaviour and Attitudes survey for the Sunday Times showed support for Sinn Féin at 34 per cent.

This was well ahead of second placed Fianna Fáil at 23 per cent, and Fine Gael in third at 20 per cent.

Support was at 5 per cent for both the Green and Labour parties.

The Social Democrats were at 2 per cent, Solidarity-People Before Profit at 1 per cent, while support for independents was at 9 per cent.

Meanwhile, a poll in the Irish Mail on Sunday also showed Sinn Féin with a significant lead over the Government parties.

Mary Lou McDonald's party continues to top the Ireland Thinks poll with 31 per cent support, followed by Fine Gael on 25 per cent and Fianna Fáil on 17 per cent.

