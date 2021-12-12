Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 13:54

Woman seriously injured after being hit by SUV in Dublin city centre

The woman, aged in her 30s, was struck on George's Street at around 9pm.
A pedestrian was left seriously injured after being hit by a car in Dublin city centre on Saturday night.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was struck by an SUV on George's Street at around 9pm.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to St James' Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The road was closed for a time to allow for a technical examination by investigators. The road has since fully reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

