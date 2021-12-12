Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 09:28

Pedestrian killed after road collision in Co Kildare

The collision took place on the Maynooth Road in Celbridge.
Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred on Saturday evening in Co Kildare.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Naas General Hospital where a postmortem will take place. No other injuries have been reported.

Forensic collision investigators attended and an examination of the scene took place. The road is now reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

