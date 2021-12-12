Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 08:32

Geminid meteor shower to light up the night sky

Geminids are very bright, moderately fast, and are unusual in being multi-coloured.
Geminid meteor shower to light up the night sky

By Nina Massey, PA Science Correspondent

Skygazers will be treated to a celestial display of shooting stars on Monday, as the Geminid meteor shower illuminates the night skies.

The display, which returns every December, is expected to peak some time during the night of December 13th and will be visible into the early morning of December 14th.

Meteors are pieces of debris that enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 70km per second, vaporising and causing the streaks of light we call meteors.

Geminids are very bright, moderately fast, and are unusual in being multi-coloured.

They are mainly white, some yellow and a few green, red and blue, partly caused by the presence of traces of metals like sodium and calcium – the same elements that are used to make fireworks colourful.

The shower is known to produce more than 100 meteors an hour at its peak, although light pollution and other factors mean that in reality the actual number visible is far fewer.

The source of the shooting stars is a stream of debris left behind by the asteroid 3200 Phaethon, making this one of the only major showers not to originate from a comet.

Skygazers will be able to see the display with the naked eye so there is no need for binoculars or a telescope.

It is best not to look directly at the radiant as this can limit the number of meteors people can see.

Instead, people should look just to the side in a dark area of sky for a better chance of seeing the display.

More in this section

Child (12) killed in road traffic collision in Co Antrim Child (12) killed in road traffic collision in Co Antrim
Further 4,115 cases confirmed as CMO warns of 'unstable position' Further 4,115 cases confirmed as CMO warns of 'unstable position'
No plans to change Northern Ireland restrictions over Christmas No plans to change Northern Ireland restrictions over Christmas
Covid: Further 4,004 cases as hundreds turned away from UCD vaccine clinic

Covid: Further 4,004 cases as hundreds turned away from UCD vaccine clinic

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more