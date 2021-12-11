Sat, 11 Dec, 2021 - 10:12

Met Éireann issues yellow wind warning for four counties on Sunday

The forecaster said severe gusts would be possible which could lead to some fallen trees.
Tomas Doherty

Met Éireann has issued a yellow wind warning for four counties from Sunday afternoon with mild and unsettled conditions expected over the weekend.

The forecaster put out the alert for counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Kerry on Friday afternoon. The warning will be valid from 3pm on Sunday until 11pm.

Aoife Kealy, meteorologist with Met Éireann, said there would be outbreaks of rain and drizzle on Saturday morning but that overall it would be a dull, cloudy day.

There may be heavier bursts of rain in the northern half of the country, Ms Kealy added, with Saturday evening drier and clearer in Connacht and Ulster, and the rain becoming confined to the south and southeast.

Temperatures are mild this weekend, reaching 10 to 13 degrees on Saturday.

Sunday will be another cloudy day, with outbreaks of rain expected, according to Ms Kealy.

“It will also be windy in the north and northwest, because of a depression coming in, but it will still be mild, with temperatures reaching 11-13 degrees.”

The weather will also be unsettled for the first half of next week.

