Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 18:32

Teenage motorcyclist killed in Co Donegal crash

The man, who was in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Dominic McGrath, PA

A teenage motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Co Donegal.

The crash, which involved a car and a motorbike, happened at around 2pm on Friday on the Railway Road in Killygordon.

His body has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place. No other injuries are believed to have been reported.

The road remains closed and will stay closed overnight, a Garda spokesperson said.

A forensic examination of the scene will take place. Gardaí are asking for any witnesses to contact them.

