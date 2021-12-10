Live cockroaches and overflowing sewage found in Dublin food businesses

Tomas Doherty

A Dublin food business was ordered to close its doors after inspectors found “live, moving cockroaches” on the floor and in food preparation areas.

Boba Bar, on Parnell Street in Dublin 1, was one of several businesses served with closure orders by food safety officials in November.

Details published by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) on Friday said Boba Bar had “an active cockroach infestation at all stages of the lifecycle”, with “live, moving cockroaches and dead cockroaches” visible on the floor and beneath food preparation tables and fridges.

The closure order said this “could lead to a serious risk of food being contaminated with pathogenic bacteria”.

Elsewhere, a restaurant in the IFSC in Dublin was closed due to overflowing sewage from a staff toilet, while “foul water” was present on the kitchen floor.

Chaska, at 3 Berry House, Custom House Square, Dublin 1, claims on its website to be one of the “finest takeaways in town”.

However, the restaurant had a blocked drain on the day of inspection, which resulted in the staff toilet overflowing sewage onto the floor. Food workers were then observed walking through the sewage, spreading it through the kitchen while food was being prepared.

A food hygiene inspection report said there were no hand-washing facilities available due to the blocked drain. The report said the situation represented a “grave and immediate risk to health”.

Greenville Deli, at 312 Rathmines Road Lower, Dublin 6, was also ordered to shut last month.

An inspection found that ready-to-eat sandwiches made in the deli were not refrigerated after preparation. The sandwiches were stored at “ambient temperatures”, a report said.

The inspector noted that the sandwiches contained “high-risk” ingredients and the lack of refrigeration “would likely result in a risk to health”.

Dr Pamela Byrne, director of the FSAI, said there can be “zero tolerance” for negligent practices that put consumers’ health at risk.

“The FSAI and food inspectors will use the full powers available to them under food law if a food business is found to be in breach,” she said.