Gyms report large number of cancellations from unvaccinated users

Irish gyms are experiencing widespread cancellations from unvaccinated users following changes to Covid-19 restrictions, with reports of gym users becoming hostile to staff over the changes.

Following changes to Covid-19 restrictions that were introduced earlier this week, Covid vaccine certificates are required for the use of gyms, leisure centres and hotels.

“[Staff] are finding members coming in and saying ‘I am not vaccinated, so I can’t use it, so I want to either cancel or suspend membership’,” Karl Dunne, chief executive of the Leisure, Health and Fitness Association, told The Irish Times.

“It’s quite common across all our members, who have come back to us that they are receiving hassle from a certain cohort.”

Mr Dunne said that one gym in particular had more than 100 members demanding the cancellation or suspension of their membership.

He raised this issue in a meeting with Department of Sport officials on Thursday.

January is normally a popular month for gyms as people look to make a change in the New Year. However, the 370-member association is predicting a decline of up to 40 per cent next month.

It has called for enhanced financial supports from Government, including a grant for heated swimming pools.