Research finds most drivers have suffered from someone else’s road rage

Over half of Irish drivers have encountered aggressive driving from someone else while out on the road.

According to new research from AA Ireland which surveyed over 8,000 drivers, 70 per cent of people said they experienced another persons road rage.

Over half of drivers said they experienced dangerous overtaking, beeping or flashing lights, tailgating and so-called “brake-testing”, which involves pulling sharply in front of another vehicle and hitting the brakes.

“Road rage isn’t just the stereotypical image of someone screaming at the steering wheel, or two drivers squaring up to each other on the roadside – this survey shows that road rage can take many forms and is something of a hidden problem” said AA Ireland head of communications Paddy Comyn.

“Aggressive behaviour on the road can lead to collisions and injuries, but even where it doesn’t, it has long-term effects on the victims.

“Respondents told us they still remember the fear years after an incident, or that they avoided driving in certain situations again.”

A significant 98 per cent of drivers confessed that they have felt annoyed at another driver’s behaviour.

Figures also show one in four motorists experienced verbal abuse from another driver. Meanwhile, six in 10 admitted to shouting insults from inside their car. However, only three in 10 people would shout if they think the other person can hear them.

According to AA Ireland, the best way to deal with someone else’s road rage is simply not to engage.

“Don’t respond to their behaviour and in serious cases, call the Gardaí, or drive to the nearest Garda station,” said Mr Comyn.

“And if you are the person who gets angry on the roads, you need to 'reframe' driving in your head: make journeys enjoyable with music you like, leave time to get to your destination, and remind yourself that other drivers are not challengers.”