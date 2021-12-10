Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 10:38

Government to fund scrambler bike tracks in effort to tackle antisocial behaviour

Almost €200,000 in funding will be made available for eight community-based projects in Dublin and Limerick.
The Government is set to fund a number of scrambler and quad bike tracks in an effort to reduce antisocial behaviour.

Minister of State with responsibility for Law Reform and Youth Justice, James Browne, said the projects will aim to work with young people who use the bikes and are involved in related crimes.

The project will aim to encourage young people to "engage positively to learn motorcycle skills including maintenance", with the initiatives also combining relevant educational and personal development activities.

Areas in Dublin which will receive funding for the initiative include Ballymun, Cherry Orchard, Finglas, and Clondalkin. Communities in Summerhill, Dunne Street and Darndale will also get funding under the scheme.

Meanwhile, just one location outside Dublin, Moyross in Co Limerick, will receive funding from the new initiative.

"I know the Minister of Transport is examining provisions to strengthen the law in relation to the dangerous and antisocial off-road use of scramblers, quads and other similar vehicles," Mr Browne said.

"It is hoped that this combined approach of increased Garda powers to tackle the misuse of scramblers, while at the same time creating alternative options for those who wish to use such vehicles safely and legally, will have a significant impact in tackling the problem."

Under the plans for the project, those who get in trouble with Gardaí will be banned from membership of Government-funded bike clubs.

According to the Department of Justice, additional applications from other Youth Diversion Projects to develop further initiatives are welcome.

