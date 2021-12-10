Support for Sinn Féin hits new high according to latest polls

Sinn Féin have climbed further ahead of Government parties in the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll.

As reported in the The Irish Times, support for Sinn Féin has risen by three points to 35 per cent since the last poll in October, meaning the party's popularity has risen to a record level.

The latest results put Mary Lou McDonald's party 15 points ahead of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, which are both at 20 per cent.

Excluding undecided voters and those unlikely to vote, parties sit as follows: Sinn Féin is up three to 35 per cent; Fine Gael is on 20 per cent having gone down two; Fianna Fáil also poll at 20 per cent unchanged; the Green Party is on 5 per cent down two; Labour polls at 4 per cent unchanged; and Independents/others move to 15 per cent having gone up three. All figures are rounded, accounting for 99 per cent.

Meanwhile, ratings for party leaders only changed slightly. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin is up two points to 43 per cent; Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar is also up two leaving him at 45 per cent; and Mary Lou McDonald is up one point to 44 per cent.

According to the poll, satisfaction with Government performance has fallen by three points to 43 per cent. This is a significant drop compared to poll results in June which recorded satisfaction with Government at 56 per cent.