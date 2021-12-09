Free Now announces €500k Christmas bonus fund for driver partners

James Cox

Free Now today announced a €500,000 Christmas bonus fund for its driver partners in Ireland ahead of the busy festive period.

The fund aims to reward and incentivise drivers who work during peak times over Christmas and provide customers of the mobility service app with the best possible service during what is always a high demand period.

A recent survey of Free Now driver partners reveals that many intend to work over Christmas to cater for increased passenger demand across Ireland.

Almost half (45 per cent) plan to work on Christmas Day, three quarters plan to work on Christmas Eve and 71 per cent will work St Stephen’s Day. Eighty-three per cent will ring in 2022 driving passengers from A to B, but 53 per cent say that New Year’s Eve is their favourite night of the year to work.

The Free Now bonus fund means driver partners have the potential to boost their earnings weekly during the festive season by up to 40 per cent, earning up to €5.70 in bonuses per job during peak times. Bonuses will be paid weekly to driver partners, the app said.

Drivers who complete 200 trips in the month of December will also be eligible to enter a draw to win a brand new MG ZS EV worth €37,695.

According to the Free Now driver survey, 63 per cent of drivers enjoy working during the festive season for the Christmas atmosphere, and 59 per cent say the high spirits of passengers encourages them to work over Christmas. When asked what they disliked about working during Christmas, 57 per cent of drivers say they don’t appreciate the increased traffic.

Niall Carson, general manager Free Now Ireland said: “Our Christmas bonus fund aims to reward and incentivise our drivers for working during peak-times while also ensuring that we provide passengers with the best possible service at busy periods. There is no doubt that 2021 has been difficult for our driver partners as we have continued to navigate the pandemic, but they have played a huge role in keeping the country moving from supporting commuting frontline workers to getting vulnerable people to vaccination centres at the start of the vaccination programme."