Thu, 09 Dec, 2021 - 19:03

Thousands of homes still without power after Storm Barra

The storm battered parts of the island earlier this week
Thousands of homes still without power after Storm Barra

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Around 3,000 homes and properties remain without power in the wake of Storm Barra.

The storm battered parts of the island across Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving thousands without power, closing schools and causing considerable damage.

ESB said that as of 5.40pm on Thursday, around 3,000 customers remain without power, with Kerry, Sligo and Leitrim worst affected.

A spokesperson said: “ESB Networks has moved crews from less impacted areas of the country today to assist colleagues in the most severely impacted areas to reconnect customers as fast as they safely can.

Winter weather Dec 7th 2021
Cork County Council and ESB employees help to clear the road and restore power in Timoleague, West Cork (Andy Gibson/PA)

“Crews will continue to work into the night doing everything they can to restore power to as many remaining customers as possible.

“Unfortunately, small pockets of customers will be without power overnight due to the severity of the damage and we apologise for the difficulty this causes.”

The major storm brought gusts of more than 130km per hour to parts of the country, toppling trees and causing localised flooding in some places.

Schools in some counties remained closed for two days, only reopening on Thursday.

More in this section

Gardaí investigating Grand Canal robbery and assault Gardaí investigating Grand Canal robbery and assault
Vodafone fined €13,000 for massive delays transferring numbers and unlocking handsets Vodafone fined €13,000 for massive delays transferring numbers and unlocking handsets
Second case of Omicron variant identified in Ireland Second case of Omicron variant identified in Ireland
Free Now announces €500k Christmas bonus fund for driver partners

Free Now announces €500k Christmas bonus fund for driver partners

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more