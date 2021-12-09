Thu, 09 Dec, 2021 - 16:49

Lotto representatives due before Oireachtas committee over 'unwinnable' jackpot

This comes following Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan calling for an urgent probe into the “unwinnable” lotto jackpot.
Representatives from the National Lottery are due to appear before an Oireachtas Committee next week after the controversial €19 million jackpot has still not been won.

This comes following Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan calling for an urgent probe into the “unwinnable” lotto draw.

The record-breaking jackpot has been rolling over since it was last won on the 5th of June this year. Over 50 draws hav

Now that representatives from the National Lottery and the Office of the Regulator are due before the Finance Committee next Wednesday, Mr Durkan has said there are a series of questions which need to be asked.

“The time has come for some pertinent questions,” the Mr Durkan said.

“A lot can happen in six months. Dublin's footballers’ unbeaten run came to an end, a Summer heatwave came and went, Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, Omicron replaced Delta, Barbados became a Republic and Wally the Walrus visited our shores and left – without winning the lotto jackpot like the rest of us,” the Fine Gael TD added.

“I see in recent weeks the lotto has begun taking out a series of advertisements across media and social media to show how the money is spread about. They’d be better off spending this outlay examining their own systems.”

Some issues Mr Durkan hopes to get answers on include how old the National Lottery technology is, how often the technology upgraded and the feasibility of removing balls from the draw in to increase the chances of winning.

Mr Durkan, who is on both the Oireachtas Finance and Public Expenditure committees, previously received backing from the Taoiseach to “see what is making those balls spin” in the “unwinnable” lotto.

Amid the recent concerns raised, the National Lottery said that the lotto jackpot rolling over unclaimed for six months is “an unusual event”.

