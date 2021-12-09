Gardaí investigating Grand Canal robbery and assault

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are appealing for information following an incident of robbery and assault in Dublin on Sunday.

The incident took place shortly before 8pm when a man in his 30s was threatened and assaulted by six youths on Grand Canal Banks in Clondalkin.

Gardaí later arrested four youths and recovered an electric scooter which had been taken earlier.

All four were taken to Ballyfermot and Clondalkin Garda stations where they were held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, but have since been released without charge pending files being prepared for the Juvenile Liaison Officer.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who was in the area between 7.30pm-8.30pm to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01-666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.