Thu, 09 Dec, 2021 - 12:39

UK government 'fairly drunk on power' over proposed new immigration laws

Under the Nationality and Borders Bill, which has cleared the House of Commons, non-EU citizens will be required to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before entering the UK.
UK government 'fairly drunk on power' over proposed new immigration laws

Vivienne Clarke

The SDLP’s MP for South Belfast Clare Hanna has described the UK government as being “fairly drunk on power” in its refusal to accept amendments to a proposal requiring pre-travel clearance for non-EU citizens visiting Northern Ireland.

Under the Nationality and Borders Bill, which has cleared the House of Commons, non-EU citizens will be required to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before entering the UK, including when crossing into Northern Ireland from the Republic.

Ms Hanna told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne Show, that this was another rule that didn't make sense, it would have an impact on tourism, and it was going to add another layer of bureaucracy, making things “more complex.”

According to Ms Hanna, the proposals were “genuinely very problematic and fundamentally unsuitable for the way of life” on the island of Ireland.

They had not been thought through “like many things to do with Brexit”, she added.

While the new measure would not require border checks it would add “a lot of bureaucracy” and legal uncertainty for those wanting to cross the border, she warned.

The new proposal had been “slipped in” by the UK government and would have implications for tourism and businesses as well as every day cross-Border travel, she said.

More in this section

Major downfalls identified in support for human trafficking survivors Major downfalls identified in support for human trafficking survivors
Third Pfizer dose enough to combat Omicron variant, data shows Third Pfizer dose enough to combat Omicron variant, data shows
Concerns raised over Christmas travel restrictions as Omicron spreads Concerns raised over Christmas travel restrictions as Omicron spreads
Fintan O'Toole claims An Post Irish Book of the Year 2021 award

Fintan O'Toole claims An Post Irish Book of the Year 2021 award

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more