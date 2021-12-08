Grants for entertainment sector to help 'keep doors open' following capacity restrictions

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Arts and Culture Catherine Martin has described new grants for the live entertainment sector as an effort “to keep the doors open”.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, Ms Martin said that she understood that the 50 per cent capacity rule was not viable which was why the new grants would be available from Friday, December 17th.

The €50 million fund includes €2.5 million for seasonal events such as pantomimes, €5 million for “town hall performances” which will be disbursed through local authorities and €34 million in the form of a live performance support scheme for events that have had to be cancelled, scaled back or rescheduled, she explained.

Ms Martin said that the main grant would cover half of the costs for events that have to be cancelled or rescheduled.

She said the sector had shouldered “a very heavy burden”, a fact of which she was acutely aware. “That’s not where we want to be.

According to Ms Martin, the supports will help keep the doors open.

“We’re stepping in to help. We will provide grants of up to 50 per cent towards costs.”

Ms Martin said that 60 per cent would be prepaid once it was determined that the event qualified. Her "absolute focus" was on keeping performers on stage, she added.

It was important to provide certainty for the sector and for the people it employed, she explained.

The Minister for Culture also said there would be a further €14 million available from February to June so that events could go ahead.