Storm Barra to be over by 5pm – Met Éireann

Storm Barra will be over by 5pm on Wednesday, according to the head of forecasting at Met Éireann who said Ireland is moving into the "tail end" of the storm.

There were severe winds on Tuesday night, with the worst weather in the north and northwest of the country.

Evelyn Cusack from Met Éireann said the storm is moving away from the country, The Irish Times reports.

“We’re in the aftermath of it. The tail end of it. But Donegal is still in orange wind warnings,” she told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne.

Donegal is currently experiencing winds of 120km/h, Ms Cusack sad.

"By five o’clock it will be over. The weather conditions may be improving but conditions locally are very poor, indeed," she added.

Most of the severe weather warnings had been removed by Wednesday morning, except for Donegal where an orange weather warning remains in place until 2pm.

Localised winds

Met Éireann said the county will experience severe or damaging gusts of between 100 and 130km/h, with localised stronger winds likely.

“Due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected. Disruption to power and travel are likely,” the national forecaster said.

A status-orange marine warning is also in place from Erris Head in Co Mayo to Rossan Point and Malin Head in Co Donegal, this warning will remain in place until 2pm.

A yellow wind warning, which was due to be in place for the entire country until 6pm, has been lifted for a number of counties.

The warning remains in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Connacht until 2pm.

A separate status yellow wind warning is also in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo until 5pm.

It is expected that some people will remain without power on Wednesday and possibly into the coming days after the ESB reported almost 60,000 homes were without power on Wednesday morning.

However, the ESB said workers continued their efforts to restore power to impacted homes and businesses where it was safe to do so last night, with work in other areas resuming at first light on Wednesday.