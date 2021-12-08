Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 10:13

Waterford to gain 250 new jobs with Infosys delivery centre

Infosys BPM established operations in Dublin in 2014.
Waterford to gain 250 new jobs with Infosys delivery centre

Muireann Duffy

Two hundred and fifty new jobs have been announced for Co Waterford as Infosys BPM expands its presence in Ireland.

The business process management arm of Infosys, a digital services firm, will create the jobs locally as part of their plans for a new delivery centre in the county.

Infosys BPM has had a presence in Ireland since 2014 when it established operations in Dublin, and has since expanded to hold offices in Waterford, Wexford, Clonmel and Craigavon.

The company said the new centre in Waterford will provide voice support, customer service and technical support operations for large global enterprises, adding the roles will be across several functions and levels, including finance, HR, planning and capacity management.

"This investment in Ireland builds on our long-standing commitment to developing a highly skilled workforce in Ireland and our focus on achieving breakthrough innovation for our clients in a collaborative environment," Infosys BPM managing director and chief executive, Anantha Radhakrishnan said.

"Hiring the best of talent will not only offer a significant boost to the regional economy, but also substantially enhance growth opportunities for us. This will further enable us to deliver amplified business value for our clients with agility and a superior stakeholder experience," he added.

