Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 06:37

Storm Barra continues to rage as schools remain closed across the country

Weather warnings remain in place for much of the country.
Dominic McGrath, PA

Schools across the country will remain closed on Wednesday, as counties continue to feel the impact of Storm Barra.

Weather warnings remain in place nationwide, after thousands of people were left without power as wind and rain battered many coastal areas for hours on Tuesday.

The Department of Education confirmed on Tuesday evening that any school currently or forecast to be in a red or orange alert area should remain closed on Wednesday.

The announcement means schools in Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cork and Kerry remain closed.

The warnings also cover Waterford, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Wexford.

The same advice has been issued to universities, colleges and third-level institutions, as well as childcare facilities and creches.

Dublin was also a late addition to the list of school closures, after a fresh orange wind warning was issued, starting from 1am on Wednesday and lasting until 7am.

It is expected that some people will remain without power on Wednesday and possibly into the coming days after the ESB reported about 38,000 homes were without power on Tuesday.

However, the ESB said workers continued their efforts to restore power to impacted homes and businesses where it was safe to do so last night, with work in other areas resuming at first light on Wednesday.

While officials and businesses have started assessing the damage from the storm, Met Éireann has said winds will not fully abate until later today.

