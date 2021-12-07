Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 17:15

Gardaí seek witnesses after firearm discharged in Dundalk

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after the alleged discharge of a firearm in Dundalk on Saturday.

Gardaí received reports alleging that a firearm had been discharged in the Muirhevnamor area of the Co Louth town on December 5th at around 8.30pm.

No one was injured during the incident, but a residential property was damaged.

No arrests have been made at this stage and investigations are ongoing, a Garda statement said.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward, particularly anyone who was in the Villas 2 and Drive 1 area of Muirhevnamor and Tom Bellew Avenue.

Any road users with camera footage are also asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 9288 400, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

