Woman injured after falling from a height at Cork apartment building

Olivia Kelleher

Gardaí and the emergency services were called to an apartment building on Meade Street off Sullivan's Quay in Cork city centre this morning amid reports of a woman in her late twenties or early thirties falling from a height.

Cork City Fire Brigade, gardaí and paramedics attended at the scene and the woman was taken away in an ambulance having fallen three storeys from a property. The woman incurred multiple injuries after falling from a balcony shortly after 8.30am today.

The woman was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she is being treated for non life-threatening injuries. She is in a serious condition and was slipping in and out of consciousness whilst being treated on the ground by paramedics.

Gardaí are conducting an investigation to examine the circumstances of the fall. It is not thought that the incident is related to the storm in Cork city.