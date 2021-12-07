Storm Barra: More than 33,000 homes without power

James Cox

More than 33,000 homes are without power across the country as Storm Barra hits Ireland.

Cork and Kerry, which are under a status red wind warning, are the most impacted along with Donegal, Wicklow and Laois.

Clare will come under a red alert from 4pm this afternoon.

Orange warnings are in place along the west, south and east coasts.

A person out in Galway this morning told Newstalk: "We dip every morning, so we went down for our usual swim this morning but saw it was probably a bit too dangerous, and we said 'best to leave it this morning'."

A walker said: "My husband is working from home and the kids are there, so it's not so bad, I'm braving the elements, I'm a regular walker."

Gerard Flynn of the Irish Coast Guard, speaking on RTÉ radio's Morning Ireland, urged the public not to go for walks or attempt activities such as sea swimming during Storm Barra

Such recreational activities should be avoided, he said as if the people got into trouble and the rescue services were called it could prevent them from attending a medical emergency.

"I would appeal to people to exercise common sense. This is not a day to be out.

"I would appeal to people to stay in."

Meanwhile, Keith Leonard of the National Emergency Coordination Group has said that the defence forces and civil defence are on stand by to assist local authorities and emergency services today in response during Storm Barra.