Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 09:50

Explained: Covid restrictions coming in from today

A number of new Covid-19 restrictions come into place today, and will remain in effect until January 9th
Explained: Covid restrictions coming in from today

James Cox

A number of new Covid-19 restrictions come into place today, and will remain in effect until January 9th.

Hospitality

Pubs, restaurants and hotels will return to the restrictions that were in place before October 22nd.

However, closing times remain unchanged at midnight. Covid passes will be required for bars and restaurants, including hotel facilities, with no exemption for guests.

A Covid pass will also be required for gyms and leisure centres for the first time.

It will be table service only in bars and restaurants with a maximum of six adults per table. Face masks must be worn when not seated.

Entertainment and sporting events

Indoor entertainment, including gigs and theatre events, will be limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Events must be fully seated, and the same rules will apply for sporting events.

The rules for weddings and outdoor gatherings will remain unchanged. Weddings can currently proceed without capacity limits but with all other public health measures in place.

Household visits 

Visits to private homes will now be limited to three other households, this means there can be four households present (including those who live in the home).

The Government has said it recognises there will be certain days in December, such as Christmas Day, “which are important social and cultural occasions where families will likely choose to come together in larger household numbers”.

 

More in this section

Storm Barra: Schools advised to shut, Covid test and vaccine centres will close Storm Barra: Schools advised to shut, Covid test and vaccine centres will close
SUV did not stop as it ran over Irish boxing champion, court told SUV did not stop as it ran over Irish boxing champion, court told
Woman (90s) dies in Clare crash Woman (90s) dies in Clare crash
Irexit leader campaigns against Covid certs in European Parliament

Irexit leader campaigns against Covid certs in European Parliament

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more