Explained: Covid restrictions coming in from today

James Cox

A number of new Covid-19 restrictions come into place today, and will remain in effect until January 9th.

Hospitality

Pubs, restaurants and hotels will return to the restrictions that were in place before October 22nd.

However, closing times remain unchanged at midnight. Covid passes will be required for bars and restaurants, including hotel facilities, with no exemption for guests.

A Covid pass will also be required for gyms and leisure centres for the first time.

It will be table service only in bars and restaurants with a maximum of six adults per table. Face masks must be worn when not seated.

Entertainment and sporting events

Indoor entertainment, including gigs and theatre events, will be limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Events must be fully seated, and the same rules will apply for sporting events.

The rules for weddings and outdoor gatherings will remain unchanged. Weddings can currently proceed without capacity limits but with all other public health measures in place.

Household visits

Visits to private homes will now be limited to three other households, this means there can be four households present (including those who live in the home).

The Government has said it recognises there will be certain days in December, such as Christmas Day, “which are important social and cultural occasions where families will likely choose to come together in larger household numbers”.